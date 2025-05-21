Four members of a major Albanian mafia gang arrested in Skopje

Police officers raided sites in Skopje and detained four persons suspected of involvement with the notorious Belanoca – Baron drug mafia group. The detained are suspected of acting as scouts in the 2023 murder of mafia kingpin Orhan Bajrami, who was killed in the Greek resort town of Hanioti.

In one of the five raids, the officers seized a significant quantity of marijuana. This is the latest police raid against one of the two major Albanian drug gangs that are operating in the capital Skopje. The four suspects are charged with murder and one of them with drug trafficking.

State prosecutors said that the group was acting together since 2023, and was carrying out revenge and mafia style killings for other parties.