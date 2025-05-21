All details of the UK partnership agreement will be made known to the public, Mickoski says

A day ahead of the signing of the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that all details from the agreement will be made public. He contrasted this to the controversial Bechtel highway contract signed by the DUI – SDSM Government.

We will not smuggle a law through Parliament with the abuse of EU rules, like they did. We will not classify documents – on the contrary, the Macedonian public will be able to clearly see everything we sign, the conditions of the agreement, the prices under which the companies will build infrastructure. We will not hide a millimeter of information, Mickoski said.

Macedonia will have an option to borrow up to 6 billion EUR from the United Kingdom, primarily from its export support facility, and intends to use the initial tranches to build a fast speed railroad on the main north-south corridor, two regional hospitals and university clinics.

Regarding the campaign from opposition parties to attack the agreement on the basis of the expected cost, but especially on the speculations that the UK will use this agreement to demand opening of migrant camps in Macedonia, Prime Minister Mickoski said that this is driven by desperation in the opposition.

They see that Macedonia is building itself up again, the economy is moving. They had 7 years to show their political performance, but were inferior in all counts, spending the time playing basketball in their offices instead of working. I understand them but I can’t justify them, Mickoski said.