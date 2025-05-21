Nikoloski: UK funds are approved, agreement signing is tomorrow

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski began meetings in London today in preparation of the signing of the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom tomorrow. After his meeting with UK Export Finance representatives, Nikoloski said that the expected 5 billion pounds will be placed at Macedonia’s disposal.

These funds can by used to finance projects, and they will bring added value to Macedonia, Nikoloski told the press. The Deputy Prime Minister, who also holds the position of Transportation Minister, said that the key infrastructure project here will be the fast railroad line between Kumanovo and Gevgelija, as well as construction of hospitals in Kicevo, Tetovo and Stip, and a medical faculty and student campus in Stip.

These three sets of projects are already confirmed. After the agreement is signed in the British Government tomorrow, and ratified in the Macedonian Parliament, we will begin official talks about the ways of funding them and about their implementation, Nikoloski said, adding that he expects construction work to begin as early as this fall.