Agriculture official arrested for alleged corruption

Vase Anakiev, head of the state agriculture inspection service, was arrested today on charges that he sought a bribe from a businessman.

According to the Interior Ministry, which led a sting operation against Anakiev, the official demanded 100,000 EUR in bribes, and was arrested as he was collecting half of it. In exchange, Anakiev promised that he will allow a company to receive a permit to import a certain material that does not meet the criteria for import.

My position is clear and remains unchanged – anyone who has acted in violation of the laws and has abused the state institutions for personal interests must be held responsible. The Government has a non-selective approach, said Agriculture Minister Cvetan Tripunovski.

Anakiev is an official of the Socialist Party, which is part of the ruling coalition. The party condemned the publication of photographs from Anakiev’s arrest, which they say violate his dignity, while insisting that it supports the institutions in uncovering all allegations of crime and corruption.