President Siljanovska congratulates Ramazan Bajram to the Muslim community

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova issued a statement congratulating the Muslim community in Macedonia on Ramazan Bajram – Eid, the holiday that concludes the holy month in the Islamic religion.

At a time when the entire humanity faces serious conflicts, wars, crises, climate change, when we badly need peace and stability, only with unity and respect and mutual acknowledgement, can we build a healthy society and a prosperous fatherland, said President Siljanovska.

In the statement, addressed to the head of the Islamic Community, Reis Ul Ulema Shakir ef. Fetahu, President Siljanovska wished that all the Muslim faithful in Macedonia have a warm holy month.