Prime Minister Mickoski: it is important that we build trust and invest in a shared future

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski congratulated to the Muslim faithful in Macedonia on their holiday of Ramazan Bajram – Eid.

As a people we have always known to stand by each other in our most important moments. That is why today, more than ever, it is important that we nurture our joint life, to build trust and invest in a shared future filled with peace, stability and prosperity for all citizens. In these holy days, when the month of fasting, patience and spiritual dedication is rounded up, let us remember the true values that unite us as people – our respect, solidarity, humanity and care for the others, said Prime Minister Mickoski.