Mickoski held talks with European leaders at the EPP summit in Brussels

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski continued his visit to Brussels, for the summit of the European People’s Party that marks the 50th anniversary of its founding.

Together with distinguished leaders and European representatives we discussed key issues for the future of our continent. The exchange of ideas, experiences and visions was of particular importance, as is our common dedication to the European values. This summit represented an excellent opportunity to deepen the partnership and to strengthen the role of our country in the European processes. I am convinced that these meetings contribute to a better future and a stronger Europe for us all, said Mickoski in a social media message.