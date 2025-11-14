 Skip to main content
15.11.2025
Ban on throwing garbage during the night

Macedonia

14.11.2025

In an attempt to improve city sanitation and hygiene, following the garbage removal crisis of the past weeks, the Council of the city of Skopje banned throwing of garbage between 22h and 6h. Citizens and companies caught violating this new order will be fined 50 EUR.

The new city authorities expect that his measure will improve efficiency in garbage removal an help prevent the creation of new unregulated dump sites across the city. Council President Dame Dimitrovski said that the practice is in place in Istanbul.

