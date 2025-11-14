Review found 10 improper heart interventions – out of 19 examined cases

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu today confirmed that a review of heart interventions conducted in private hospitals on the public budget showed that out of 19 cases, 10 were improperly treated. In these 10 cases, cardiac interventions were carried out without this being necessary for the patient. The review came after distinguished cardiologist Sasko Kedev warned that the public budget is being drained by private hospitals conducting unnecessary interventions.

A total of 25 cases were submitted to the commission we set up. Six of them were forwarded to the state healthcare inspection. The commission then analyzed 19 cases and in 10 of them it found that there were improper recommendations and improper interventions being carried out, Aliu said.

Citing privacy reasons, the Ministry did not disclose the hospitals where the treatments were carried out, or what is the condition of the patients.