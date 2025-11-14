Nikoloski: bids for two highways will be completed in December

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski informed that contractors to build the Skopje – Blace and Kicevo – Bukojcani highways will be selected in December. The two sections will connect Macedonia to Kosovo and Skopje to Ohrid, and are part of the east – west Corridor 8.

The deadline for accepting offers is concluded and we have plenty of bids. Due to the secrecy of the procedure I can’t give a number, but it is large. There are serious offers, and at least three of them in each of the sections are within budget. It is very important to note that we were able to bring back the cost of the Skopje – Blace highway within normal paramenters. We inherited a price of 27 million EUR pe kilometer which, I think all will agree, is unsustainable, Nikoloski said.

The highway linking Macedonia to Kosovo is supported by an EBRD credit worth 166 million EUR and 30 million EUR in grants.

Nikoloski added thta in December, new sections of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway will be opened to the public.