Mickoski: the judiciary will be financially independent, but will have to account for its spending

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the package of laws regulating the judiciary will be adopted by the end of the year, and they will include the main sticking point that judges and prosecutors insist on – clauses for their financial independence. But the Prime Minister, who is not hiding his anger with the performance of the judiciary, said that the judiciary will be required to account for its increased spending.

We are analyzing several European models, about the percentage of GDP that goes toward the judiciary, and whether it should be a percentage of revenue or of GDP. But they need to know that they will be held responsible for every denar of public money they spend. From hygiene product purchases to renovation of judicial institutions. They will get the money, they will hire people themselves, care for their operative expenses themselves, issue salaries they want within the budget. The only thing we will ask for is accountability for all spending – through the State audit bureau. These are public funds, it’s not their own money. Just as my spending is under control, so will theirs, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that the expects the EU to welcome this move once it’s completed. “Because, this is the outstanding issue, right? The lack of reforms. We will complete them by New Year. Let’s see afterwards if that was really the issue or if it was something else”, Mickoski added.