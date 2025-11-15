VMRO-DPMNE Central Committee meets to prepare for the upcoming Congress

In a meeting of the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, the ruling party began preparations for the upcoming Congress, that will take place on December 6th in Kavadarci. A total of 800 delegates will be invited to the Congress, and their selection is dedicated to Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski.

The Central Committee also removed Ilija Stoilev as head of the party branch in Sveti Nikole. Stoilev was recently suspected of corruption in the running of the agency tasked with distributing IPARD farm subsidy funds.