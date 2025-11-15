 Skip to main content
16.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 16 November 2025

VMRO-DPMNE Central Committee meets to prepare for the upcoming Congress

Macedonia

15.11.2025

In a meeting of the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, the ruling party began preparations for the upcoming Congress, that will take place on December 6th in Kavadarci. A total of 800 delegates will be invited to the Congress, and their selection is dedicated to Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski.

The Central Committee also removed Ilija Stoilev as head of the party branch in Sveti Nikole. Stoilev was recently suspected of corruption in the running of the agency tasked with distributing IPARD farm subsidy funds.

