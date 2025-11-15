 Skip to main content
16.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Sunday, 16 November 2025

Macedonia and Hungary hold talks on energy cooperation

Economy

15.11.2025

A delegation of the Energy and Mining Ministry, led by Secretary General Goran Jovanovski, is in Hungary for a meeting of the joint committee with the Hungarian authorities in this area.

We undermined the need for uninterrupted distribution of natural gas, our support for infrastructure projects that will increase the security and resilience of our energy systems, recognizing that a secure and sustainable energy future is our shared responsibility, Jovanovski said after the meeting with the head of the joint committee Petar Staray and Petar Holica, Deputy State Secretary in the Energy Ministry of Hungary.

