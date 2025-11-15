Kocani families and supporters gathered in Skopje to demand a fair trial

Thousands took to the streets of Skopje today, in support of the families of the young people killed in the Kocani nightclub disaster.

The families and the supporters gathered in a so-called March of the Angels, walking to the Parliament and the Skopje court, just days before the trial is expected to begin. “We don’t want pity or condolences. We want justice, the truth, a fair procedure and a guarantee that no other family will wake up to the news we received that day”, said Natalija Gjorgjieska, the wife of Andrej Gjorgjieski fron the DNK band that was performing at the night club. Andrej was killed in the fire.

A total of 35 individuals are charged for causing the fire, and for local and institutional failures that allowed the Pulse nightclub to operate without meeting basic safety standards.