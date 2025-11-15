High profile resignation and silence from the leaders of the DUI led Albanian bloc

Former Justice Minister Krenar Loga announced that he is withdrawing from politics. He is the first high profile resignation in the Alliance of Albanians (Sela), which suffered a serious defeat in the local elections, as part of the DUI led coalition.

Loga said that he is withdrawing from political life after a long period of reflection, and that he is abandoning all positions in the Alliance of Albanians, where he was Secretary General and then a Vice President of the party. Loga was part of the faction of the Alliance of Albanians that remained with Ziadin Sela, as the party split between him and Arben Taravari, and they both contest the name and the rights to the party. Both wings of the party joined with DUI in the local elections, but failed miserably, with Sela’s wing failing to take his hometown of Struga, and Taravari’s push to win Gostivar and several rural municiplities thwarted by low turnout that made the elections there invalid.

The VLEN coalition said that his resignation, as well as the continued silence of Ali Ahmeti, Taravari and Sela over the past week, show that their coalition is no longer functional.

Those who presented themselves as saviors of the Albanians today can’t even make a simple statement. Their silence is not tactics but capitulation. The fall of the NAI coalition is proof that the 20 years old tower of fraud is collapsing stone by stone. The Albanian people do not accept any more games, and in the election referendum they began their liberation, VLEN said in a statement.