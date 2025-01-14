 Skip to main content
15.01.2025
Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Car adapted for smuggling seized at the Tabanovce crossing

Macedonia

14.01.2025

Plice and customs officers seized a vehicle that was specially adapted to smuggle goods.

The seizure was carried out at the Tabanovce border crossing with Serbia as a Macedonian citizen driving the car with German license plates was attempting to leave Macedonia. A mobile scanner detected hidden compartments. The vehicle has been seized.

In other instances, customs officers seized over 130 pieces of clothing and shoes that two Macedonian citizens were trying to smuggle into the country from Greece, a the Bitla border crossing. At the Blace crossing with Kosovo, agents seized almost 3,000 pieces of PVC window railings.

