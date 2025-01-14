“Serious allegations of abuse in the Innovation Fund”

Evidence of significant abuse was unearthed in the FITR Innovation Fund, said Digital Society Minister Stefan Andonovski today. During the Zaev regime, the fund was notorious for giving grants for bogus inventions to officials of the SDSM party and journalists close to the Government.

It was shown that the Innovation Fund was run in a highly crimianl manner, by all its previous director over the past six years. We are talking about millions of euros, and this week we expect to see new criminal charges about payments for projects that were never implemented, Andonovski said.

The Minister added that FITR lost its credibility in the public by giving money for pizza “innovations”, panties, a “non-binary toilet” and other bogus claims.

Charges were recently filed against one of the former director of the fund, Jovan Despotovski, but for his alleged abuses in the TIRZ industrial zones company.