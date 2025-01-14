End of gas transit for central Europe sparks feud between Fico and Zelensky

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is planning a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, to discuss the gas shortage in central Europe that happened after Ukraine stopped transits of Russian gas.

Fico offered to meet at the border between the two countries, and Zelensky insists that the meeting takes place in Kiev. Sovereignist Fico survived an assassination attack in May by an attacker who cited Fico’s lack of support for Ukraine as motivation. Fico was recently in Moscow for a meeting with President Putin, as part of a broader peace initiative joined by Hungary.

Zelensky personally mocked Fico, accusing him of going on a vacation to Vietnam and of “living in luxury”. Fico responded by threatening to cut electricity exports to Ukraine and reducing state aid for Ukrainian refugees. Fico is also facing a potential vote of no confidence.