Colored Revolution activists attempt to use the Kocani disaster for political goals

A number of activists of the former Colored Revolution have surfaced in the aftermath of the Kocani nightclub disaster, in apparent attempts to use it for political gain.

As thousands of citizens gathered in downtown Skopje today to pray for the youngsters killed in the deadly fire, where most of those gathered avoided the press, it was the agitators from the orchestrated campaign of 2015 – 2016 who grabbed the spotlight. One of them was Sanja Borizovska, an SDSM party activist from Kumanovo, who became famous during the Colored Revolution for her effusive praise of SDSM leader Zoran Zaev. She was featured in comments recorded and shared this evening, after the gathering in Skopje.

SDSM youth organizer from Kocani Stojan Raskov, who also participated in the Colored Revolution, was apparently involved in the incident yesterday, when angry protesters demolished a cafe ran by the owner of the ill fated Pulse nightclub. Raskov said that he is now suspected by the police for inciting the incident – he claims that he was escorting foreign journalists.

Srdja Popovic, the Serbian propagandist who is known as the father of the colored revolution model in the Balkans, also shared on his social media this evening a report about the protest in Skopje. This was seen as strong indication that, with the on-going colored revolution attempt in Serbia, professional propagandists in the region may try to use the disaster in Kocani to provoke another one in Macedonia as well.