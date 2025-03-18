Education Ministry prepares guidelines to help students cope with the psychological effects of the tragedy

In cooperation with UNICEF, the Education Ministry and the Institute of Psychology prepared guidelines to help students cope with the impact of the Kocani nightclub disaster.

With most of the victims and the survivors being teenagers, the Ministry insists that it is necessary to help students deal with the psychological effects of the tragedy. The guidelines call on teachers to reorganize the classes and focus them on student welfare, and away from the testing regiment. Teachers are urged to make sure to set aside time to talk to the students and let them express their opinions in a supportive environment. And families are asked to limit exposure to the news and the social media for their children.