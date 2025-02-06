The website of well known conservative political commentator Dan Bongino published a report on USAID abuses in Macedonia. The article cites examples of USAID meddling in Macedonia’s internal political affairs with the preparation of the Colored Revolution in 2015 and 2016, which caused a major political crisis in Macedonia.

The article quotes from reports prepared by the Heritage Foundation, Judicial Watch, as well as an activist group in Macedonia called Stop Operation Soros.

From 2012 to 2016, about $5 million was spent in Macedonia, training hundreds of young Macedonians on topics such as freedom of association, youth politics, civic activism, persuasive argumentation and new media, informs Telegrafi. Macedonia. Judicial Watch considers that there has been interference in the internal politics of Macedonia that could be included in the violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, the conservative organization Judicial Watch reported.

Heritage echoes the same allegation; that USAID money is winding up directly in Soros’ hands: “It is Soros’s right as a private individual to act on his convictions, but evidence is emerging that during the past eight years [leading up to 2017], Soros, his Open Societies Foundations (OSF), and their many smaller affiliates have received U.S. taxpayer money through USAID and that USAID has made the OSF the main implementer of its aid”, Heritage added at the time.

Dan Bongino is a leading political streamer on the Rumble platform and is seen as one of the vocal proponents of President Trump’s policies.