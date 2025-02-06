Lawyer of Frosina Kulakova’s killer plans to share a disturbing video in an attempt to humanize his client

Rosica Kulakova, sister of tragically killed 22 year old art designer Frosina Kulakova, is warning that her killers’ lawyer is preparing an extremely disturbing public relations stunt.

Saso Dukoski, lawyer representing the 20 year old driver Vaso Jovanov, who killed Frosina last week in Skopje while driving under the influence of alcohol, at high speed, without a license, is planning to hold a press conference on Friday and is inviting media outlets. According to Rosica Kulakova, Dukoski apparently intends to present a video recording made by a passer-by showing Jovanov screaming in anguish over the body of the young woman he killed.

Knowing Dukoski’s past and style as a lawyer, his intent is clear: he wants to humanize my sister’s killer. He wants to say that he’s screaming from sadness about Frosina, but in fact, he’s screaming because he’s aware of what is coming and what awaits him, given his prior criminal past. I urge all media outlets, out of respect toward the deceased and toward our family, not to broadcast the video. Haven’t we seen enough horrors, wrote Rosica Kulakova.

Republika has decided not to attend the press conference and while we have already obtained the video, we will not be sharing it with the public from professional and ethical reasons. The video briefly appeared on social media on the day after the murder but has largely been removed.