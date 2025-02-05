Constitutional Court strikes down extra tax introduced by the previous Government – 49 million EUR will have to be reimbursed

The Constitutional Court today struck down the 2023 law on an additional solidary tax that was imposed on companies that made significant profits during the economic crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine and the Covid crisis.

A total of 49.2 million EUR were collected from 156 companies that were singled out by the Kovacevski government, and now, according to the Court, the funds will have to be paid back from the budget. According to the Court, the law, that was challenged by a group of companies and chambers of commerce, violates the principle of legal security of the companies, predictability of the laws and certainty of legitimate expectations.

Last month, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that his Government has already been forced to pay back a lot of debts incurred by the SDSM – DUI led Government, and that if the court finds in favor of the companies, the money will be paid back.