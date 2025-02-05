Top technical services official of the former Government charged with embezzlement and forgery

Pece Mircevski, former head of the SOZR service of the Government that handles various technical services and expenditures, has been detained and charged with bribery, forgery of official documents and embezzlement.

According to the charges that were made public today, after a search of Mircevski’s home, the abuses are linked with a contract he approved with the VIP car rental company, whose owner is a co-defendant. Mircevski is suspected in accepting a bribe to approve five contracts with VIP, and he forged the documents needed to make the contracts go ahead. The amount of damages to the budget has reached 30,000 EUR, and SOZR was paying for fake trips abroad, plane tickets, car rentals and other services.

The police raids included a number of car repair shops where old, used car parts were installed in SOZR owned vehicles, but were billed as new ones.

Mircevski was at this position for the entire duration of the SDSM – DUI led regime.