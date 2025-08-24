“DUI will not win with messages that belong to the previous century”

DUI’s participation in a Government means a lot of crime, incompetence and a lot of corruption, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, discussing the push by Ali Ahmeti’s party to be admitted to the Government. DUI is hoping that a good result in the coming local elections, relative to their chief rival VLEN, will lead to early general elections and their inclusion in the VMRO led Government. To this end, DUI is pushing a campaign based on alleged ethnic grievances.



I reject as unconstructive these messages that belong to the previous centiry. I regret that the unreformed, criminal and corrupt DUI party still lives in those past years, and still thinks that it will gain support in the public with these messages, threatening radicalization. They are wrong and they will see that in the local elections in less than two months, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister responded to DUI allegations of discrimination against municipalities led by that party by listing the significant sums cities like Kicevo and Struga received from the central Government to implement projects. “By contrast, in the first three years of the term of the current local administration, it’s difficult to think of a single project that was funded by the SDS-DUI Government in municipalities led by VMRO-DPMNE”, Mickoski added.