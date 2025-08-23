Risteski presents youth employment program

Deputy Economy Minister Marjan Risteski presented an employment plan worth 40 million EUR whose aim is to help keep the young in Macedonia. Risteski, who is being considered as mayoral candidate in Prilep, was speaking during the large VMRO-DPMNE conference on local administration management.

The operative plan covers young people up to 29 years of age. It will affect 16,000 predominantly young persons, Risteski said.

The measures will support self-employment, and hiring through existing public companies. Risteski said that the program is 7 million EUR larger than existing such programs.