Perinski: the Government supports 1,200 local projects

Local Administration Minister Zlatko Perinski said that the Government is funding 1,200 different local projects, of which 137 are already completed. The projects are supported by half a billion EUR – provided as part of the loan from Hungary.

Under the previous Government, mayors faced many challenges and got no support from the Government. We helped them identify the challenges, make the projects sustainable and implement them, Periski said during the conference on local administration organized by VMRO-DPMNE today.