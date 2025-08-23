Nikoloski: Macedonia is a large construction site

The whole of Macedonia is a large construction site and the municipalities are implementing 1,200 projects supported by the Transportation Ministry, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during the conference today organized by the VMRO-DPMNE party to present its work in the local administration.

Some of the major infrastructure projects that were finished or are being built right now are the expressways from Kumanovo to Kriva Palanka, Gradsko – Prilep, the Kicevo – Ohrid highway, the Gostivar – Tetovo and Gostivar – Kiecvo highways and the Bitola – Prilep highway. It’s good that these projects are being completed and the citizens can see that, and some self-confidence can be resoterd in the public, Nikoloski said.