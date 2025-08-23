Mickoski: our local officials are working to support all citizens

VMRO-DPMNE today held a conference detailing its work in the local administration over the past four years in which the party held significant majority of municipalities. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the program for the coming local elections will include four more years of building up on what was achieved in the previous term.

For four years we have had no scandals, no criminal allegations behind our local officials. This is in contrast with the previous term, which showed enormous frivolity, criminal contracts that put us all to shame and were a major stain on the work of the municipalities, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that in the past four years, VMRO led municipalities built 770 kilometers of new roads worth 100 million EUR, 46,840 meters of new water lines and 91,000 meters of sewage lines, 7 new markets and 12 water purification stations. Over 400 schools were reconstructed and modernized, as were 70 kindergartens and 274 sports terrains.

In just one year after assuming the central Government, we made available 500 million EUR in funds for local development. In the last public bidding for these funds, 80 municipalities submitted 887 projects and currently over 100 million EUR in projects are being implemented, Mickoski added.

The Prime Minister noted that the party made several mistakes four years ago, nominating the outgoing Mayor of Skopje and supporting the Mayor of Karpos. “They not only failed to live up to the trust we put in them, but they betrayed our values that the other mayors defended in the past four years. That won’t happen again. Now we are nominating reliable candidates who will contribute to the development of their municipalities”, Mickoski said.