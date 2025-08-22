Three months treatment program of 150 patients injured in Kocani concluded

Rehabilitation of 150 young men and women injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster has completed. The treatment was organized in Ponikva, the mountain resort above Kocani. Doctor Nikola Kostadinov said that significant progress was made with the patients over the past three months.

Physical therapy and plastic surgery experts from Skopje, Stip and Kocani were involved in the treatment. “We achieved the most with all patients. Some of those with lighter injuries are coming back to normal, while with the others it will take more time. But with all, we have improvements”, Kostadinov said.