Mickoski: priorities in Skopje are to clean the city and finished all initiated projects

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski outlined a long list of activities that the new administration of the city of Skopje will have to implement after the local elections in October. Mickoski’s VMRO-DPMNE party is supporting Orce Gjorgjieski for Mayor, against Kaja Shukova of SDSM. Speaking at a two-day conference to outline the work done by the local administration in the past four years, Mickoski said that the focus must be in improving hygiene in the city, completion of all initiated projects and consolidation of the public utility companies.

Polls show no doubt that VMRO-DPMNE will achieve a historic victory in the elections. But it is very important that results follow this victory. Skopje will be cleaned up from the trash, and a process of expanding the green spaces will continue. The central core of the city must be in focus in the first year of the term of the new Mayor, primarily the main park, and construction of the Luna amusement park. The fortress area will soon begin to offer content to tourists and we will help the people working in the Old Bazaar preserve the traditional crafts that are now dying out, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that the new administration will finish the delayed construction of the Philip II square, the St. Konstantin and Elena church, and the facades of the buildings in the city center. Two gondolas will connect the top of Mt. Vodno to the city and the Matka Canyon.