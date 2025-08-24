Nikoloski: highway link between Skopje and Bitola

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the Government will ensure a highway connection between Skopje and Bitola by 2028 or 2029.

This is an enormous project, to connect Bitola to Skopje, and of course, to Greece, with highways or expressways. This will be a safe and super modern way to travel between the two cities in pleasant one and a half hours. It will completely change the business climate of Bitola, Nikoloski said.

Speaking during the two day conference to present the work of the local administration, Nikoloski added that another point of focus will be to build an artificial lake near Stip and to modernize the area around the Kezovica spa.