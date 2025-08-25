Minister Aliu met with Kedev to discuss his allegations of abuses in the healthcare sector

Healthcare Minister Azir Aliu met today with cardiologist Sasko Kedev to discuss his allegations that private clinics are pushing patients into unnecessary operations and interventions just to make a profit on them.

Minister Aliu said that he is sending a note to all private healthcare providers obliging them to inform the Ministry about all interventions they have performed until September 15th.

Transparency is one of the main pillars of the work of the Ministry and is of key importance to advance our systems, the Healthcare Ministry said in a statement issued after the meeting. Previously, the Ministry informed that foreign experts will be engaged in a commission that will examine the practices of private healthcare providers.