26.08.2025
Detention for man who attacked young football players in Stip

Macedonia

25.08.2025

A 43 year old man from Skopje was ordered into eight days of detention for carrying out the shocking attack on young football players in Stip yesterday.

The man is parent of a player of the young team of FK Shkupi, which was playing against Bregalnica from Stip. At one point, angry over a call by the referee, the perpetrator attacked several 15 year old Bregalnica players, inflicting serious injuries on them. He is now charged with violence and assault.

The shocking incident was caught on video. It caused inter-ethnic accusations, considering that Shkupi is a predominantly Albanian team and Bregalnica – a Macedonian one.

