Erdogan welcomes Mickoski for talks aimed at elevating the strategic partnership between Macedonia and Turkey

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders signed a joint political declaration to create a high level cooperation council between the two Governments which will work to intensify cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

I had an exceptionally important and constructive meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and I can say that we have confirmed our traditional friendship, strong partnership and the strategic cooperation between our tow countries. We discussed about ways to deepen our bilateral relations, with particular focus on the economic cooperation, investments and trade. Turkey is one of our most important economic partners and is an unavoidable power with tremendous influence in the region. With joint efforts we will increase Turkish investments in Macedonia and create new opportunities for Macedonian companies in the Turkish market, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

His visit comes shortly after the Turkish Kazanci Holding announced a billion dollar investment to build gas plants and heating infrastructure in Macedonia.

President Erdogan noted that Macedonia and Turkey reached a billion dollars in their trade exchange last year and that the talks included military cooperation and maintaining the peace in the Balkans.