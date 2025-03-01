Waitz will work to end the Bulgarian blockade of Macedonia’s EU path

Austrian MEP Thomas Waitz, who is the European Parliament’s rapporteur for Macedonia, said that he will focus in his work to a large degree on trying to get Bulgaria to drop its veto against Macedonia.

I think it is very obvious that bilateral issues should be discussed between the countries but not have decisive influence on the negotiating process. Yes, you need to have good neighborly relations for EU membership but the process of negotiations should not be occupied by the member states to resolve the bilateral issues, Waitz said.

He added that clear statements from the European Council, the European Commission and the Government in Sofia are needed to provide the guarantees that Macedonia is asking for to make sure that it will not face additional unprincipled demands along the way.