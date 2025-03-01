Trump – Zelensky talks in the White House collapse dramatically

The talks today between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky collapsed spectacularly, after they and US Vice President J.D. Vance had a heated exchange, prompting Trump to end the meeting and expel Zelensky from the White House.

At the end of a relatively productive hour long press conference it looked as if the US and Ukraine are getting close to a deal on securing American interests in the Ukrainian mineral wealth in exchange for continued military shipments. Zelensky continued to push for security guarantees from the US and resisted Trump’s calls to endorse a ceasefire with Russia. After Zelensky responded testily to a comment from Vance that Ukraine must adopt a diplomatic approach, the conversation suddenly deteriorated almost into a shouting match. Trump repeatedly warned Zelensky that he does not hold strong cards and Vance excoriated him for not showing enough gratitude to the American people for supporting Ukraine through the war so far. Zelensky continued to interrupt both leaders, eventually angering Trump to the point of breaking off the televised meeting.

Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace, Trump said in a Truth Social post. During the pres conference, Trump noted that Russian President Putin seems to be ready for a ceasefire and for a broader agreement that would end the war.

Zelensky ran to Fox News to try to publicly apologize to Trump and the American people, as US officials announced that they are cutting a program to rebuild Ukraine’s power grid. Calls on him to resign immediately came both from politicians in Ukraine and some of his allies in the US, such as Senator Lindsey Graham.

A number of European leaders, on the other hand, responded with identical statements of support for Zelensky, urging him to persevere.