Radev invites Siljanovska to a conference in Jordan

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova spoke yesterday with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on the phone. Radev invited Siljanovska to the Aqaba Summit scheduled for April in Jordan, where he is co-host along with King Abdullah.

This dialogue is especially important to build a firm foundation to develop our bilateral ties and resolve the regional and global challenges tied to the fight against terrorism and illegal migration, President Radev’s office said. An earlier attempt to improve relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria failed miserably when Radev did not put up a Macedonian flag while welcoming Siljanovska in his office in Sofia.