DUI is preparing to boycott the local elections?

Growing reports that the DUI party is preparing to boycott the local elections this fall are spreading in the Albanian language press, including with the threat that DUI may try to cause incidents on the day of the election.

The party is still shell-shocked after it was left in opposition after a long time and the blacklisting of its top official Artan Grubi by the US. VMRO-DPMNE and VLEN are preparing a coalition which would be a strong favorite to win the elections, including in the largest cities where DUI and VLEN will be in direct competition. VLEN are citing statements by DUI leader Ali Ahmeti as evidence that he is preparing to boycott the elections to avoid a defeat.

DUI knows that there is only one way for them to avoid the coming defeat – and that is to have a political crisis. They are investing in creating a false perception that the Albanians are not adequately represented in the Government. The polls are showing them the truth – the Albanians no longer want to vote for them, VLEN said in a statement.