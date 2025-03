Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised US President Trump for bravely standing up for peace during his dramatic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky is in London today for a meeting with a number of EU countries, who he hopes will support his war efforts if the US withdraws.

Strong men make peace, weak men make war. Today President Trump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you Mr. President, Orban said.