Supermarkets face closures because of collusion and irregularities

Market inspectors have found a number of irregularities in supermarkets and it’s possible that they are fined and ordered to close down, said Deputy Economy Minister Marjan Risteski, who is leading the investigation into alleged collusion between supermarket chains.

We have 50 teams on the ground, controlling supermarkets, pharmacies, corner shops. There are irregularities in the labeling of discounted products, determining the profit margins, in the accounting. Next week the worst offenders will face fines, and it is possible that some markets will be closed, Risteski said.