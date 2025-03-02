 Skip to main content
03.03.2025
VMRO blames judges loyal to SDSM for the release of prison director who catered to dangerous prisoners

Macedonia

02.03.2025

VMRO-DPMNE blames judges loyal to the SDSM party for the release of SDSM official Filip Andov – Sokol from detention. Andov was detained under charges that, as head of the Shutka prison in Skopje, he had prisoners leave at will, even get escort from the prison guard.

A dozen prison guards were detained with Andov, but the court allowed them to walk, instead of detention where they would not be able to influence witnesses while they await trial.

Judges selected in Strumica and appointed by Zaev protect crime and the political elites close to SDSM. Corrupt judges loyal to SDSM released Andov. Who can guarantee thta he will not flee the country?, VMRO-DPMNE asked in a statement.

