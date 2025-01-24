Four members of an Islamist group arrested in Skopje and Gostivar

Macedonian police arrested four members of a suspected Islamist group who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks.

Five locations in Skopje and Gostivar were searched. The police seized one automatic rifle, a handgun and propaganda material. This is the second raid to arrest Islamists in a matter of weeks.

The main suspect is believed to have formed a terror cell where the other three took active participation. Their intent was to carry out terror attacks against so-called soft targets, public sites in the territory of the Republic of Macedonia, to create a sense of uncertainty and fear among the citizens. The cell acted from positions of the ideological matrix of the know ISIS terror organization and communicated over Telegram where they shared translated ISI materials, recruited new members and tried to procure weapons, the police informed.