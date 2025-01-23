Handball: Macedonia beats Qatar 39:34

The Macedonian team scored its second victory at the World Handball Championship in Croatia. This time, our team beat Qatar 39:34, and is on good track to advance beyond the group level.

Milan Lazarevski was the best performing attacker in the first portion of the game, and helped Macedonia get to a 7:4 lead. But the Qataris got back in the game and evened out the score. Macedonia managed to take back the initiative and the score at halftime was 21:17.

In the second half, Qatar was able to briefly cut the goal difference to two, but afterwards Kire Lazarov’s team took over and kept a cushion of about four goals. At the end, Filip Kuzmanovski and Zarko Pesevski led the list of scorers with 6 goals each, and Marko Mitev was named MVP of the game.