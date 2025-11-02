Gjorgjievski projected to win in Skopje with a lead of over 30,000 votes

The State Electoral Commission shows VMRO-DPMNE candidate in Skopje, Orce Gjorgjievski, leading his Levica opponent Amar Mecinovic by an unreachable margin. With over 92 percent of the votes processed, Gjorgjievski has 87,446 votes, or 57,86 percent, against 54,518 for Mecinovic (36%).

Gjorgjievski, who is running as Mayor of Kisela Voda, is at the VMRO party offices where a large celebration is planned after the party swept the local elections with projected victories in over 55 municipalities, including Kicevo. Gjorgjievski won all municipalities in Skopje except for Centar – traditionally a bastion for the left.