 Skip to main content
11.03.2025
Republika English Latest news
Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Jahoski and Kapusevski detained in major raid against oil importing companies

Macedonia

10.03.2025

In coordinated police raids, premises linked to two oil businessmen were searched today. Asmir Jahoski and Ratko Kapusevski were detained in what the organized crime police unit and state prosecutors said were raids “linked to suspicious procurement of oil derivatives”.

Jahoski is owner of Pucko Petrol and son of DUI member of Parliament Ismail Jahoski. Under his father, the company was a major player in public procurement contracts and was supplying gas and oil to many state institutions.

Kapusevski was a minor state official a decade ago, before setting up an oil trading company. During the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine, Kapusevski was supplying the TEC Negotino oil fired plant.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 10.03.2025
Judicial Council appoints interim head of the Supreme Court before vote of no confidence in the Parliament
Economy  | 10.03.2025
Nikoloski discusses opening a new direct line between Skopje and Prague
Economy  | 09.03.2025
Nikoloski: Ohrid – Sveti Naum road will be finished in time for the summer season