Nikoloski discusses opening a new direct line between Skopje and Prague

During his visit to the Czech Republic, Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that talks are on-going to set up a new direct line between Skopje and Prague.

The Government is fully committed to expanding air traffic and introducing policies to establish a broad network of lines to Europe and across the world. During the meeting, we discussed cooperation between the Prague and Skopje airports and opening a new direct line, given our close bilateral ties and the need for closer communication between our peoples, the Transportation Ministry said after Nikoloski’s meeting with Jiri Pos, President of the board of the Prague airport.

Nikoloski also met with representatives from Skoda and will attend a joint session of the committee for economic cooperation between Macedonia and Czechia.