DUI keeps the Parliament Welfare Commission blocked in an attempt to cause ethnic tensions

Beydzan Ilyas, member of Parliament from the Turkish DPTM party that is aligned with DUI, refused to assume chairmanship with the Parliament’s Welfare Commission.

The position is assigned to the DUI led bloc, but was vacated after Ilire Dauti used this position to block discussion on a law that would advance rights of veterans from the 2001 war. DUI, which was borne out of the terrorist movement that started the war, is using the issue to block financial support for the army and police veterans in an attempt to provoke ethnic tensions.

Ilyas said that the way in which Dauti was removed from the chairmanship was unjust and that he will not assume the position, after Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi appointed him as new chairman.