Judicial Council appoints interim head of the Supreme Court before vote of no confidence in the Parliament

The Judicial Council today elected Xhemali Saiti as acting President of the Supreme Court, for the next three days, since the mandate of its current President Besa Ademi expires on March 12th. Saiti is not running for permament President of the court so he was selected as an interim choice, while the competition between Ademi and Arif Fidani is finalized.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is scheduled to meet tomorrow and hold votes of no confidence on the five members of the Judicial Council. This is part of the Government’s push to reform the Judicial Council – even though the vote is not binding, Prime Minister Mickoski believes that the vote will be enough to get the five members to resign by themselves. Mickoski blames the dismal public trust in the judiciary on the actions of the courts and state prosecutors, and finds the Judicial Council responsible for this.