We must not allow evil to win, Mickoski says at a Holocaust memorial event

Before World War Two, a dynamic, prosperous Jewish community lived in Macedonia, and the Jews were not just citizens but an important part of the cultural, economic and social life, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the commemoration of the Holocaust, held today at the tobacco factory in Skopje.

In March 1943, the then fascist Bulgarian occupying force, in coordination with the Nazi authorities, ordered the arrest and deportation of all Jews from what was then Vardar Macedonia. 7,144 men, women and children were forcibly taken here, to a temporary camp. An entire community, entire families, generations, all were lost, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister warned that “when evil spreads, when injustice is carried out, and if people remain silent, then the evil will win”.